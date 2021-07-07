Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,473 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 527,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 247,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 127,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.