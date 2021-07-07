Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 413,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.79.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

