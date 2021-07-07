Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 13,240 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 827,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.24% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWZ. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 224,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 64,624 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWZ opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

In other The Swiss Helvetia Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,295 shares of company stock worth $147,352 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

