Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 24,668 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,668 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RPM International worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.5% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 277.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.60 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $1,001,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

