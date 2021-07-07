Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 256,165 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256,165 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.73. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.