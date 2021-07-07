Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 400,168 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.30. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

