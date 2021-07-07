Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 47,992,367 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,992,367 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NIO opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

