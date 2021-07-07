Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,989 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $189.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.89.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

