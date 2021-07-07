Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 8,026 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 3,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,585. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

