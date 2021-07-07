Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

