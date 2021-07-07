Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,237,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Waters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $359.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $182.46 and a twelve month high of $361.78.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

