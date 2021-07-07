Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,915 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AbbVie by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,322,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,356,000 after purchasing an additional 639,017 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.40. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

