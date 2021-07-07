Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,190 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

