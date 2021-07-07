LBRY Credits Market Capitalization Achieves $16.31 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and $1.09 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 74.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00050448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00133674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00166036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,745.69 or 1.00045695 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.00980415 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

