Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.75. Learning Tree International shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 32,917 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Learning Tree International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

