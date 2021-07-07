Lethean Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,876.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $817,039.11 and approximately $1,876.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,504.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.00 or 0.06830991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.45 or 0.01493874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00404237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00156328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.37 or 0.00635779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.55 or 0.00416019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.00346450 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

