Levolution Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Levolution has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $215,708.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can now be bought for about $0.0909 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00932969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045478 BTC.

About Levolution

LEVL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,507,412 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

