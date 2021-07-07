LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 3.1%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.73. 6,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,346,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 94.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

