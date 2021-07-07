LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of LHC Group worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $206.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

