Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $177.17

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $177.17 and last traded at $177.11, with a volume of 1559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.97.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

