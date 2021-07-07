Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

