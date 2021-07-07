Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 171.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

