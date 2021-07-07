Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $2.24 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00006618 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $55.00 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00134063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00166799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,037.13 or 1.00500281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.90 or 0.00971126 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

