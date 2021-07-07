LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.84

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 5012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFST. William Blair began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

