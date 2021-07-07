Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Shares Up 280.8%

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)’s stock price shot up 280.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.61. 1,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

About Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Lightscape Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company.

