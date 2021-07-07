LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0189 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $19.62 million and $35,305.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00059036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.43 or 0.00935865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045331 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,043,576,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,615,397 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

