Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 210,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88.

On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88.

LLY stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $235.96. 7,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.