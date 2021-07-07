Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$77.06. Linamar shares last traded at C$75.11, with a volume of 147,907 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.2500007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$532,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,416.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

