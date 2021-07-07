Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Lindsay worth $18,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

NYSE:LNN opened at $163.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.28. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $89.24 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.