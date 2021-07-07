Linear Price Up 49.9% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $142.19 million and approximately $59.88 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00928233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,747,508,826 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

