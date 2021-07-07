LINKA (LINKA) One Day Volume Tops $219,963.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $219,963.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINKA has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.66 or 0.00923446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045707 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

