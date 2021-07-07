LINKA Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $219,963.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.66 or 0.00923446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045707 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars.

