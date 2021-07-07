LinkEye (LET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.71 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

