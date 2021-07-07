Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.55

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Lion had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $778.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

