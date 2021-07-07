LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 9% This Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $8,533.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00091660 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

