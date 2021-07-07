Lisk Hits Market Capitalization of $351.83 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00007860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $351.83 million and approximately $34.46 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00047315 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00020655 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003126 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,437,302 coins and its circulating supply is 128,507,034 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

