Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $342.65 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.32 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

