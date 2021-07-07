Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG stock remained flat at $$2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. 277,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,635,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

