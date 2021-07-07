Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,121 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

