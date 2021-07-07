Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Trading Down 0.2%

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.95. 51,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 62,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

