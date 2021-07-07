Loki (LOKI) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.10 or 0.06847772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $528.73 or 0.01519927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.50 or 0.00406773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00156795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.23 or 0.00644601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00414136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.32 or 0.00343007 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

