Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 3.3%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00. 21,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,667,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth $191,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 208,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 99,529 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

