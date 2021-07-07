Lossless (LSS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $438,287.00

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $1.24 million and $438,287.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00133085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00165464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,525.10 or 1.00059658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.00992299 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,135 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

