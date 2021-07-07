LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.76. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

