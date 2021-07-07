Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $722,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 349.6% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $371.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

