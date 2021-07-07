LUXCoin (LUX) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $804,844.70 and approximately $4,607.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,003.37 or 1.00090667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00038271 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.73 or 0.01288468 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.90 or 0.00402971 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00399549 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005944 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005317 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,650,483 coins and its circulating supply is 11,643,250 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

