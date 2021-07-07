Lympo Market Token Price Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and $433,173.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00130390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,388.44 or 1.00185570 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.66 or 0.00980163 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

