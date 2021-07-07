M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of M/I Homes worth $22,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

MHO opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

