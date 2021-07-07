MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 221.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -884.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.83.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,544 shares of company stock worth $3,966,590. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

