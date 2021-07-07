Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.41% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $150,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

